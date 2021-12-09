Pinnacle Bank donates to CAUW

Columbus Area United Way 80 Years Strong Campaign received a $2,500 corporate gift from Pinnacle Bank – Schuyler to support its 2021 campaign.

The campaign raises dollars to support seventeen local nonprofits providing over thirty programs in the areas of education, financial stability and health.

“As the Columbus Area United Way organization has been serving the communities of Colfax County, Pinnacle Bank - Schuyler wishes to recognize these efforts by giving back with a donation of $2,500,” said Pinnacle Bank – Schuyler Market President Kevin Beune. “It is our hope that others will join the campaign to further develop the relationships being forged for the betterment of our communities.”

Columbus Area United Way (CAUW) service area extends to Colfax County.

“Our service area extends beyond Columbus, and it is important that we partner with community members and leaders such as Pinnacle Bank – Schuyler to ensure resources, programming and investments are occurring for communities to thrive and grow,” CAUW Executive Director Hope Freshour said. “The partnerships we have and continue to build in Schuyler and Colfax community will only create a deeper collective impact for community members.”

The Columbus Area United Way 80 Years Strong Campaign closes Dec. 31, with the goal of $918,000 -- the amount needed to fully fund the partner agency programs supported through the organization. The impact of investment in Colfax County over the past five years shows over $1.1 million provided for partner agency value of services to over 5,130 Colfax community members. In addition, the CAUW COVID Relief Fund has provided specifically $135,046 back to the Schuyler and Colfax community offering Fresh Bucks vouchers as well as dollars to support local nonprofit organizations such as Colfax Food Pantry and Colfax Senior Center.

The specific nonprofit programs providing services in Colfax County include 2-1-1, Arc of Platte County, Boy Scouts of America, CASA, Center for Survivors, YMCA, Emergency Relief, Girl Scotus Spirit of Nebraska, Imagination Library, Northeast Nebraska Child Advocacy Center, Big Pals-Little Pals, Platte Valley Literacy, Royal Family Kids, Student Health Fund and Youth and Families for Christ.

“CAUW has operated for 80 years through community members giving a little of their hard-earned dollars back to ensure local nonprofits and resources are in place to provide services to their family, friends and neighbors,” Freshour said. “We are thankful for the contribution from Pinnacle Bank-Schuyler and their support and leadership in understanding it takes all of us to help our communities thrive and grow.”

Community members and area business and organizations can join Pinnacle Bank-Schuyler in supporting the Columbus Area United Way Campaign the following ways: online by visiting columbusunitedway.com – donate directly online or go to Campaign toolkit and complete fillable pledge form; text CAUW to 402-564-5661; or directly mail a contribution to PO Box 1372 Columbus, NE, 68601.

