This Saturday, The Library Event Center and the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce will play host to a long-needed night of recreation.

Pizza, Puzzle, and a Pub Nite is exactly what it sounds like. Participating teams must consume a large pizza from Parkview One-Stop, complete a 300-piece puzzle, and drink 18 beers of the players’ choice from Triple H Drive-In Liquor to win, at a team entry cost of $65. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the event kicks off at 7 o’clock at 1123 A St. in Schuyler. Designated drivers will be available for participants.

Chamber Director Audra Jedlicka said the event was a joy for her to plan and that she is excited, as Schuyler hasn’t done anything quite like this before.

“I am always on the search for something different,” Jedlicka said. “I love to plan and organize. The more unique and fun, the more fun it is for me to organize.”

One motivation behind this event is to make a way for those fatigued by COVID-19 and the ensuing cabin fever to get back out and be with the community.

“We just want to continue to build relationships and when you host something like this you get really diverse groups of people who would not normally hang out,” Jedlicka said.

Matt Kroeger, owner of The Library Event Center, is also excited and said this type of event is one of the reasons he bought and renovated The Library Event Center.

“With the new direction of the chamber, there’s a heightened awareness on bringing additional events to Schuyler for local people to go out and have a good time,” he said. “I’m just happy to be a part of it and hold it at my event center.”

As for how the contest works, teams of four select their pizza and beer. Teams are then given their puzzles, which are all identical and challenging. The first team to complete their pizza, puzzle and beer will win cash and prizes from local businesses.

Many teams have already signed up to participate, and Jedlicka and Kroeger agree it’s not something you want to miss.

”I think before the doors even open, it’s a huge success,” said Kroeger. “I mean, conceptually, it’s amazing. It’s going to be an absolute fun time. I feel like it’s going to be an event; if you’re not there you’ll wish you would have been.”

