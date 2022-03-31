Planning commission discusses garage dwellings

The Schuyler City Planning Commission is more strictly enforcing zoning and occupation codes related to garages being used as dwellings.

On March 22, the commission heard concerns from the utilities department regarding the tapping into water lines and electrical lines from said garage dwellings, and the safety risks therein.

Utilities Superintendent Jim McGowen raised the issue of water lines being dug and power outlets or lines being tapped to supply utilities for said detached garages being used as housing units.

Per Schuyler city ordinances and zoning regulations, this raises the question of whether these domiciles are detached housing units or multi-family dwellings.

The superintendent said he’s been stuck with this as he can’t specifically deny electrical usage to these dwellings, as they are wired to the main line for the house. This also poses some safety issues, as the electrical lines are not rated for power consumption of that level.

“If they want to put water and sewer there, I would hope they get a building permit and to do that you have to have an inspection,” McGowen said.

Regardless of that issue, McGowen said he’s seeing an increasing number of residences’ power and water consumption far exceeding their typical usage, by a factor of sometimes triple.

“This is becoming more and more prevalent and I don’t know what’s going to become of it,” said McGowen.

With the safety issues present, City Building Inspector Don Glodowski added that it is possible for the residence to be declared unsafe in an inspection, but inspections require cause and/or complaints.

City Attorney Richard Seckman noted that Schuyler city ordinances forbid the use of a home for multiple-family usage of residential lots unless the owners acquire a special use permit. Given building codes and zoning regulations, the garage would have to be built as a dwelling, which violates zoning codes. If it does manage to get escalated to a vote, it goes to the city council to decide in a public hearing.

A new zoning regulation for the issue was entertained but a commission member noted that this would lead to another half-year or more of discussion and debate, while the problem perpetuates. Seckman agreed that an alternative being created would require a lot more planning while the issue remains.

“The issue is… do we want to pursue an alternative we don’t even have yet?” Seckman said.

Another issue presented was that of enforcement. The question of legality and ethicality of inspection to determine whether a space was being used for temporary or permanent housing was raised. The city building inspector rebutted that he has to have cause to do so.

“We just don’t go walking around knocking on doors saying, ‘Hey, we’re doing an inspection.’ We’ve got to have a reason to go in the door,” said Glodowski.

There was also consideration of where the displaced individuals will go when removed, due to Schuyler’s shortage of real estate.

“It’s sad that our housing situation is the way it is. Our population has just grown so quickly that we just can’t build enough affordable housing for all of them,” McGowen said.

For recreational use as a hobby shop (cars, woodworking, hobbies), use is permitted, so long as it is not for a business or dwelling, but this still needs to be discussed with the utilities department before making any modifications to electrical, water or sewer hookups. Ultimately, it was decided enforcement of current ordinances regarding special use permits will be the solution from here.

Jared Barton is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at jared.barton@lee.net.

