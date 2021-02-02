Police see decrease in arrests in 2020

The Schuyler Police Department arrested fewer people in 2020 than in 2019 as officers adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Robert Farber said.

The department made 386 arrests in 2019 but only 295 in 2020. Although Farber said he could not pin it to any area, there had been a slowdown in proactivity in the spring as the virus spread and there were concerns about how contagious it was.

“There was also kind of a moratorium put on expired registrations and driver’s licenses. That could have affected it,” Farber said. “Officers wouldn’t stop a vehicle that (didn’t have) a proper registration because people just couldn’t get to the DMV; those agencies were closed.”

The department also saw fewer drug arrests this year, he noted, as well as fewer assault investigations.

“It could be a combination of just the difficulty in transitioning to the environment of working during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “Also, just less traffic stops being made overall, I think, and contacts that way. (While) calls for service were up, assaults and thefts and burglaries overall were down, so that’s always a good thing.”

It was a challenging year, Farber noted, with trying to keep everybody healthy and safe.