Police see decrease in arrests in 2020

The Schuyler Police Department arrested fewer people in 2020 than in 2019 as officers adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Robert Farber said.
The department made 386 arrests in 2019 but only 295 in 2020. Although Farber said he could not pin it to any area, there had been a slowdown in proactivity in the spring as the virus spread and there were concerns about how contagious it was.
“There was also kind of a moratorium put on expired registrations and driver’s licenses. That could have affected it,” Farber said. “Officers wouldn’t stop a vehicle that (didn’t have) a proper registration because people just couldn’t get to the DMV; those agencies were closed.”
The department also saw fewer drug arrests this year, he noted, as well as fewer assault investigations.
“It could be a combination of just the difficulty in transitioning to the environment of working during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “Also, just less traffic stops being made overall, I think, and contacts that way. (While) calls for service were up, assaults and thefts and burglaries overall were down, so that’s always a good thing.”
It was a challenging year, Farber noted, with trying to keep everybody healthy and safe.
“We had a couple scares,” he said. “We had, I think at one point or another, three officers that sat out of the rotation, and it turned out they did not have COVID-19.”
The police department followed protocols and cleaned, but COVID-19 still presented challenges. The pandemic did slow operations down a little in the beginning, he said, but “we were able to still provide services.”
“It was way different than what we had. We took a lot more calls over the phone,” Farber said. “We interviewed a lot more people, maybe, outside of their homes or front yards and open spaces, trying to keep safe distances.”
K-9 Officer Michael Martinez agreed, adding the department tried to minimize confined spaces.
“Even our rescue calls, unless we’re needed, we usually don’t respond just because even with negative COVID, right now, they changed that for dispatchers. Any time they’re dispatched to a call, (dispatchers will) ask if you have COVID or if somebody in the household has COVID, just to filter out the calls,” he said. “So that we’re sending less officers to possible COVID exposures.”
Even with a negative test, some might not know they are positive for a couple of days.
Martinez said he is looking forward to getting back into a normal routine, with COVID-19 hopefully coming to a close.
Farber signed officers up for a training platform, which he said he thinks it is helpful as there is always room for improvement.
“One of the things I liked with target solutions is they had a lot of training and information, resources on hate bias trainings, really to help officers recognize that, to understand it, to check it, to keep it out of the workplace,” he said. “There was also some training that we utilized that had to do with use of force and how to de-escalate.”
The Schuyler Police Department has several goals in 2021, including becoming more engaged with the public, focusing on code investigations, working on loose dogs issues and traffic safety in and around the schools.
“This year with COVID-19, it really curtailed our ability to get out and do more things in the community,” Farber said. “We’re hoping to develop some more opportunities, to create some opportunities for the police and different community partners to get together and solve some problems or just get to know each other better.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.