Positive cases identified during mass testing event in Schuyler

A mass testing event in Schuyler helped to reveal 23 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to the East Central District Health Department (ECDHD).
ECDHD helped facilitate the mass testing event last Friday in order to meet the needs of both the community and the state. Julie McClure, ECDHD’s public information officer and communications director, said the expanded testing capacity helped to make the event a reality.
“Widespread testing is going to be key to making big decisions as to how prevalent this virus is,” McClure said. “This is the first chance that we have had to have a mass testing event. Our supply has been very limited and it’s the first time since February that we have had testing supplies. It’s very important for us to know how many cases there are in our district.”
The expanded testing dovetails with plans to ramp up testing in Nebraska, spearheaded by Gov. Pete Ricketts, who is seeking increased testing as he plans to lift some of the Directed Health Measures (DHM) next month. People who were symptomatic and sent home from their workplaces were eligible to take the test, and all told, 106 people were tested at the event.
This was a significant increase from the number of tests that ECDHD had been able to do in weeks prior, where they had only been able to complete 50 tests in total, a telltale sign of the testing difficulties seen in many areas across the country. McClure noted that the small number of reported cases in the district was more a sign of the lack of testing and not an accurate picture of the virus’ spread.
“When they’re talking about the shortage in tests, that’s what they’re talking about,” McClure said. “There’s been a shortage of testing materials for public health departments like us. It is a serious problem.”
ECDHD had help from the Nebraska National Guard, the City of Schuyler, Colfax County Emergency Management, the Schuyler Fire Department and both CHI Health Schuyler and Columbus Community Hospital. The National Guard provided logistical support, while city and county emergency management helped to coordinate the response by making the event as safe as possible.
Schuyler Mayor Jon Knutson said that the event went smoothly, with the experience of National Guard officials being among the many reasons that they were able to get finished in due time.
“The National Guard and the state have done this in other places, like Lexington and Madison,” Knutson said. “This was the first such event here and it was a pretty tightly run ship, partly because the State Patrol was in charge of the streets and our police assisted a little bit.”
After several weeks of stagnant testing, the mass event should allow ECDHD a clearer picture of where they stand in terms of how COVID-19 has spread. With more funding coming for testing in the newest aid package passed by Congress, there is hope that the picture could get clearer as the area moves into an uncertain summer.
McClure still wants people to be careful and continue to socially distance, even as the DHM’s may be lifted in the coming weeks.
“I just want to emphasize that people need to stay the course,” McClure said. “They absolutely need to keep doing what they’ve been doing. We have kept the curve flat here and we are very fortunate that we have not seen our hospitals and our equipment overwhelmed. People just need to keep doing what they’re doing, follow those Directed Health Measures, follow the social distancing rules. Whether we end up opening on the 4th (of May), we encourage people to keep doing what they’ve been doing, because it’s working.”
As of 5:45 p.m. Monday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported there are 22 positive cases of COVID-19 in Colfax County. It also stated 79 people had been tested in total at that point. Check the Schuyler Sun's website for updates on the ongoing pandemic.
Zach Roth is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.
