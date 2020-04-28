Positive cases identified during mass testing event in Schuyler

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A mass testing event in Schuyler helped to reveal 23 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to the East Central District Health Department (ECDHD).

ECDHD helped facilitate the mass testing event last Friday in order to meet the needs of both the community and the state. Julie McClure, ECDHD’s public information officer and communications director, said the expanded testing capacity helped to make the event a reality.

“Widespread testing is going to be key to making big decisions as to how prevalent this virus is,” McClure said. “This is the first chance that we have had to have a mass testing event. Our supply has been very limited and it’s the first time since February that we have had testing supplies. It’s very important for us to know how many cases there are in our district.”

The expanded testing dovetails with plans to ramp up testing in Nebraska, spearheaded by Gov. Pete Ricketts, who is seeking increased testing as he plans to lift some of the Directed Health Measures (DHM) next month. People who were symptomatic and sent home from their workplaces were eligible to take the test, and all told, 106 people were tested at the event.