Positive COVID-19 case involves Clarkson care facility staff member

The East-Central District Health Department on Sunday announced one of the newly identified positive COVID-19 cases involves a staff member from Clarkson Care and Rehabilitation Center, a long-term care facility in Clarkson.

Families of Clarkson Care residents and staff have been notified of the situation,

and the facility is working with ECDHD to closely monitor the situation, the health district stated.

The ECDHD four-county district is seeing a rapid rise in the number of COVID-19 cases; Some of these newly identified cases are community spread cases.

Community spread means that some of the persons infected with the virus are not certain how or where they became infected. Once there is community spread in an area, persons should assume they could be infected with the virus anywhere in that area. For that reason, and despite the relaxation of Directed Health Measures that took effect May 4th, ECDHD said it's urging residents of its communities to continue to stay the course of social distancing by:

• Limiting non-essential errands. Shop alone, not with children or other household members.

• Wearing a face-covering whenever they leave their homes.

• Working from home if possible.