Preparing for the worst: Schuyler Fire and Rescue holds shooter training

“They have a medic team that is actually trained for this, where they would go in and extricate people,” Messerlie said. “They follow law enforcement in, law enforcement would cover them, they would do what they need to do.”

According to Messerlie, the first responders met at the fire station to prep for the course before going heading to the school. About six people from the Sheriff’s Office attended, he added.

Messerlie said training is always beneficial when it teaches his deputies even just a little bit more that helps them do their job.

“I know a couple of years ago we had the training, I know it changes over time so when you go back in and train, you’re always learning something new,” Messerlie said. “Plus, it’s always good to have a refresher, it’s good to get to know the school, familiarize yourself with the school and so forth.”

Prochaska said the Aug. 7 training on was the second time Schuyler Fire and Rescue held the active shooter training.

“Just looking around the world at what’s going on, (it was) just something we felt like we needed to be prepared for. We train in every other scenario situation in the fire service so this is one of those things that very well could happen,” Prochaska said.