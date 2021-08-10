Preparing for the worst: Schuyler Fire and Rescue holds shooter training

A necessary but still troubling sign of the times came to town last week for Schuyler Assistant Fire Chief Matt Prochaska and the department.
First responders from the Schuyler Fire and Rescue, the Schuyler Police Department and the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office prepared for the worst during active shooter training at Schuyler Elementary School on Saturday.
“We have a rescue task force, which is when after the main threat has been cleared, (we) start rendering aid to victims,” Prochaska said. “Our side of things, the fire side, we learned some quick tips to render these victims and how to get them out fast … get them out of harm’s way.”
A training organization called 88 Tactical, based out of Omaha, taught the course to about 12 to 13 law enforcement officers and seven from the fire and rescue squad.
“We’re working on what we’re calling the warm zone – it (was) not 100% changed yet at that time – so we go in with two officers, they protect us and we render aid to victims, triage. We kind of go from there,” Prochaska said.
“The law enforcement side learned their end of the deal. And as command, we learned where we’re going to put resources, where we’re going to get them from, that type of thing.”
The training was set up by Schuyler Fire and Rescue, noted Colfax County Sheriff Shawn Messerlie.
“They have a medic team that is actually trained for this, where they would go in and extricate people,” Messerlie said. “They follow law enforcement in, law enforcement would cover them, they would do what they need to do.”
According to Messerlie, the first responders met at the fire station to prep for the course before going heading to the school. About six people from the Sheriff’s Office attended, he added.
Messerlie said training is always beneficial when it teaches his deputies even just a little bit more that helps them do their job.
“I know a couple of years ago we had the training, I know it changes over time so when you go back in and train, you’re always learning something new,” Messerlie said. “Plus, it’s always good to have a refresher, it’s good to get to know the school, familiarize yourself with the school and so forth.”
Prochaska said the Aug. 7 training on was the second time Schuyler Fire and Rescue held the active shooter training.
“Just looking around the world at what’s going on, (it was) just something we felt like we needed to be prepared for. We train in every other scenario situation in the fire service so this is one of those things that very well could happen,” Prochaska said.
“It’s not just schools; it’s shopping malls, it’s industrial centers, it’s your packing plants, your big factories. It’s everywhere.”
Although no one, even professionals, are ever truly ready for an active shooter, Prochaska said some training is better than none.
“It’s not something that anybody could ever be prepared for, but at least we kind of got a step in the right direction,” Prochaska added.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.