PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- April 1
PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- April 1

Colfax County

Richard L & Gail J Fickle, H&W, to Yonni B Izaguirre – Lot 1, Blk 5, North Schuyler, City of Schuyler $10,000.

Jonathan M Parsons, sgl, to Austin & Amy Bauman, H&W – Lot 4, Blk 4, Lincoln Addn, City of Schuyler $2,000.

Jorge Efrain Perez & Perla Campuzano, H&W, to Esaul De Anda & Clariza C Ixcoy-Perez, H&W – Lot 4, Blk 1, Groat’s Addn, City of Schuyler $20,000.

Marilyn A & Michael E Kluthe, W&H, to Donna E & Gale E Christensen, Trustees of the Donna M Christensen Revocable Trust & Connie L Bean f/k/a Connie L Colyer – Each an undivided ½ interest in W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 24-20-3E (Tax Exempt).

Helen M Tidics f/k/a Helen M Carlson to Michael L & Cindy S Settje, Co-Trustees of the Michael L Settje Living Trust – S1/2 S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 17-20-3E $308,000.

Dennis D & Judy L Kabes to Michael L & Cindy S Settje, Co-Trustees of the Michael L Settje Living Trust – S1/2 S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 17-20-3E (Tax Exempt).

Judy L & Dennis D Kabes to Michael L & Cindy S Settje, Co-Trustees of the Michael L Settje Living Trust – S1/2 S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 17-20-3E (Tax Exempt).

Carrie L & Robert J Ediger, W&H, to Michael L & Cindy S Settje, Co-Trustees of the Michael L Settje Living Trust – S1/2 S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 17-20-3E (Tax Exempt).

Lisa D Empey, married, to Michael L & Cindy S Settje, Co-Trustees of the Michael L Settje Living Trust – S1/2 S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 17-20-3E (Tax Exempt).

Lana D Kabes, sgl, to Michael L & Cindy S Settje, Co-Trustees of the Michael L Settje Living Trust – S1/2 S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 17-20-3E (Tax Exempt).

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

