PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- April 22
PROPERTY TRANSFERS

PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- April 22

Colfax County

La Familiar Investments LLC to Miguel Angel Adame – Lot 1, Blk 28, Clarkson’s 1st Addn, City of Schuyler $60,000.

Jeanie M Muhle, sgl, to Scott D Muhle – Part of NW1/4 Sec 28-17-2E $106,000.

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

