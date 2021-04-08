PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- April 8

Colfax County

David Graybill, sgl, to Carey Grubaugh, married – Part of Lot 6, Suchy’s Blk, City of Clarkson $3,000.

Joseph A Gall, sgl, to Jeffrey A Gall – Lot 5, Blk 12, Original Town of Schuyler & Lots 1, 2 & 3, Blk 44, Original Town of Schuyler (Tax Exempt).

Joseph A Gall, sgl, to Jason A Gall – Part of Lots 9, 10, 11 & 12, Blk 22, Original Town of Schuyler (Tax Exempt).

Joseph A Gall, sgl, to Jodene A Gall – Lots 1, 2 3 & 4, Blk 21, Original Town of Schuyler (Tax Exempt).

Donna M Christensen & Gale E Christensen, Trustees of the Donna M Christensen Revocable Trust and Connie L Bean f/k/a Connie L Colyer & Brian C Bean, W&H, to Roy & Jamie Belina, Trustees of the Roy & Jamie Belina Living Trust – W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 24-20-3E $592,000.

Leonard F & Debra S Nadrchal, H&W, to Leonard F & Debra S Nadrchal, Trustees of the Leonard F & Debra S Nadrchal Revocable Trust – All of Lots 4 & 6, Part of Lots 1, 2, 3 & 5, Kubik Blk, Komensky Square, City of Clarkson; Lot 16, Blk 8, City of Clarkson; Lots 7, 8, 9, 10 & 11, Hegr Addn, City of Clarkson; All of Lot 5, Part of Lot 4, Blk 5, City of Clarkson & Part of SE1/4 Sec 29-19-4W (Tax Exempt).

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0