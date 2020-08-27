 Skip to main content
PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- Aug. 27
PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- Aug. 27

Colfax County

Thomas K Kasik, sgl, to Thomas L Kasik – NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 8-18-2E & Part of NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 8-18-2E (Tax Exempt).

Schuyler Community Development Inc, to Corey D & Katherine M Shultz, H&W – Lot 7, Water Tower Subdiv, City of Schuyler $215,000.

Juanita Rachow, sgl, to Jose Alexander Amaya Orellana & Elda D Guzman Guzman, H&W – Lots 4, 5, 6 & 7, Blk 84, Original Town, now City of Schuyler $15,000.

Gary T & Denise M Schaeffer, H&W, to Francisco Guit Solis & Petronila Ramos Alonzo, H&W – Lot 4, Blk D, Park View Addn, City of Schuyler $134,000.

Chad A & Madysen Langemeier, H&W, to Parkview Storage LLC – Lot 2, Egr Subdiv, City of Schuyler (Tax Exempt).

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

