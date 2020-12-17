PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- Dec. 17

Colfax County
Jordan Miller, sgl & Gina Frey, sgl to Kevin R & Christine A Brester, H&W – Lot 1 & Part of Lot 2, CBK Subdiv of Lot 8, Brodeckys Addn, Village of Howells $138,000.
Esther I Kassmeier, sgl, to Janata Properties LLC – Lot 1, Blk 33, Original Town of Howells $45,000.0
Joe Muehlich a/k/a Jon F Muehlich, sgl, to Clay M & Amanda J Jedlicka, H&W – SW1/4 Sec 33-18-4E $1,040,000.
Lawrence J & Marilyn A Kasik, H&W, to Lawrence J & Marilyn A Kasik Revocable Trust – Part of N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 17-17-2E; S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 16-19-2E; W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 4-18-2E; W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 4-18-2E; Part of NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 5-18-2E; Part of S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 5-18-2E; NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 5-18-2E; W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 28-19-2E & N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 28-19-2E (Tax Exempt).
Barbara J Cech, sgl, to Glen A Kreikemeier – Part of E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 19-20-4E $225,000.
Lawrence J & Marilyn A Kasik, H&W, to Lawrence J & Marilyn A Kasik Revocable Trust – NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 5-18-2E.
Steve A Oberg, unmarried, to Marroquin Ortega – Lots 15, 16 & 17, Blk 6, MB Hoxie’s Addn, City of Schuyler $75,000.
Jacob T & Kathryn P Eckstrom, H&W, to Derek S Westring & Ashton J Ohde, H&W – NW1/4 Sec 30-17-2E $370,000.
Bonnie Platt, sgl, to Claudia L Guevara – Part of N1/2, Blk 12, Welch’s Addn, City of Schuyler $118,000.
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services
