PROPERTY TRANSFERS

PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- December 16

Colfax County

Leonard L Bednar to Leonard Ladislav Bednar, Emma Pinzon Bednar & Philip Leonard Bednar, Trustee of the Bednar Family Revocable Trust – SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 16-17-3E (Tax Exempt)

Home 360 Flooring Co LLC to Mitchell S Cathey – Lot 1, Tasa Addn, a replat of Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 & 7, Blk 7, Railroad Addn, Village of Leigh $175,000.00

Daniel J Kampschneider, Personal Representative of the Estate of Robert Kampschneider, deceased, to Donna & Larry L Kreikemeier, W&H – NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 11-20-4E $17,000.00

Marilyn A & Richard Murlowski, W&H, to David D & Kimberly J Eisenmann, H&W – NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 32-20-2E & SW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 33-20-2E $640,000.00

Dale T Zoucha, sgl, to Virginia K Schmidt; Daniel R Zoucha; Jane M Wachal; Mary L Zadow & Troy M Zoucha – Each an undivided 1/6 interest in W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 31-17-2E; E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 30-17-3E; Part of NW1/4 Sec 29-17-3E; NE1/4 Sec 29-17-3E; S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 31-17-3E & Part of SW1/4 Sec 31-17-3E $401,000.00

Richard A Glodowski, sgl & Nicole L Lutz, sgl, to Richard A Glodowski – NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 24-18-4E (Tax Exempt)

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

