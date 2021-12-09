 Skip to main content
PROPERTY TRANSFERS

PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- December 9

Colfax County    

Cygnus Home Service LLC, Successor in Interest to Schwan’s Home Service Inc to Kroeger Management LLC – Part of W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 11-17-3E $358,000.00

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

