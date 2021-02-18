PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- Feb. 18

Colfax County
Nathan M & Shalomi B Meier, H&W, to Bryan Putscher – Part of Lot 9, Lots 10 & 11, Blk 2, Village of Rogers $143,000.
Leon D Bruhn, sgl, to Herink Family Farms, LLC – S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 8-19-2E; NE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 8-19-2E & NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 8-19-2E $491,000.
Lynette A & Dallas D Worrell, W&H, to Lance Barcel a/k/a Lance A Barcel Sr & Leslie Barcel a/k/a Leslie M Barcel, H&W – Part of NW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 14-17-2E; Part of NW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 14-17-2E & NW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 14-17-2E $550,000.
Lost Creek Investments LLC to Baker Enterprises of Nebr LLC – Lots 1, 2 & 3, Sahs Acres Subdiv, part of the E1/2 SE1/4, Sec 13-17-3E; Part of SW1/4 S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 18-17-4W & Part of E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 13-17-3E $1,940,000.
Eileen A Breithaupt to State of Nebr DOT – NE1/4 Sec 34-19-3E (Tax Exempt).
Jayne E Jares & Timothy Jares to State of Nebr DOT – N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 34-20-3E (Tax Exempt).
Daniel A Koliha to State of Nebr DOT – W1/2 SW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 14-19-3E (Tax Exempt).
Ramiro Andrade, sgl, and Abelardo Andrade Chavez & Guillermina Andrade, H&W, to Jacquellen Andrade – Part of Lots 7 & 8, Blk 36, Clarkson’s 1st Addn, City of Schuyler $130,000.
Michael & Monica Harney, H&W, to Paul M & Amy L Harney, H&W – Lot 4, Rosicky’s Addn, City of Clarkson $10,000.
Scott E Kroeger & Nancy M Wolfe-Kroeger, H&W, to Scott E Kroeger & Nancy M Wolfe-Kroeger – NE1/4 Sec 18-17-4E; NE1/4 Sec 18-17-4E; Donovan Island Sec 10-17-4E; Sheep Island Sec 15-17-4E; School Island, Island #2 and Island #3 Sec 10-17-4E Sec 15-17-4E & Part of N1/2 N1/2 NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 18-17-4E (Tax Exempt).
Marvin T Indra Jr & Debra K Indra, H&W, to Dloughy Landholdings LLC – NW1/4 Sec 24-20-2E $370,000.
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services