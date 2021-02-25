PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- Feb. 25

Colfax County
Larry & Bonnie M Otto, H&W, to Larry & Bonnie M Otto, H&W, a life estate only, remainder interest to Douglas L Otto, Melissa K Grovijohn, Andrea R Bartruff & Kurt A Otto – Part of NW ¼ Sec 5-20-3E (Tax Exempt).
Dallas Salak, sgl, to Michael R & Lynnette A Dvorak, H&W – An undivided 1/6 interest in Oart of S1/2 NW1/4 NW1/4; SW1/4 NW1/4; NW1/4 SW1/4; NE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 33-19-2E $127,000.
Clinton A Jedlicka, sgl, to LaTroy F Runge – Part of NW1/4 Sec 12-18-2E $275,000.
Joseph M & Susan K Heavican, H&W, to Matthew J & Melissa A Heavican, H&W – An undivided ½ interest in NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 16-18-4E $120,000.
Laurel J & William J Lennemann, W&H, to Laurel J & William J Lennemann, W&H – NE1/4 Sec 17-20-2E (Tax Exempt).
Matthew Martens to State of Nebr DOT – Part of S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 14-18-3E (Tax Exempt).
Stuart L & Diana L Hollman, H&W, to Stuart L & Diana L Hollman, Co-Trustees of the S&D Hollman Family Trust – SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 7-19-2E & W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 18-19-2E (Tax Exempt).
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services