PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- Feb. 4

Colfax County

Mildred G Aragon, sgl, to Genrry S Lopez – Lots 18, 19 & 20, Part of Lot 21, Blk 6, M.B. Hoxie’s Addn, City of Schuyler $167,000.

Charles R Salak, sgl, to Michael R & Lynnette A Dvorak, H&W – An undivided 1/12th interest in and to S1/2 NW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 33-19-2E; SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 33-19-2E; NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 33-19-2E; Part of NE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 33-19-2E; Part of SE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 33-19-2E & Part of NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 33-19-2E $64,000.

Cal V & Nancy J Liermann, H&W, to Toby G & LuAnn S Geier, H&W – Lot 7, Blk 14, Railroad Addn, Village of Leigh $133,000.

Oscar R Sanabria, sgl, & Oscar R Sanabria, Personal Representative of the Estate of Sandy Gonzalez-Lopez a/k/a Sandy G Sanabria to Edin Abel Sanabria Aldana & Minerva Sanabria, H&W – Lot 6, Blk 2, Hoop’s Addn, City of Schuyler $31,000.

The City of Schuyler, Nebraska, a Nebr Municipal Corp to Iglesia Principe De Paz, a Non-Profit Nebr Corp – Part of Blk 5, Clarkson & Dorsey’s Subdiv, City of Schuyler (Tax Exempt).

Iglesia Principe De Paz, a Non-Profit Nebr Corp to The City of Schuyler, a Nebr Municipal Corp – Part of Blks 4 & 5, Clarkson & Dorsey’s Subdiv, City of Schuyler (Tax Exempt).