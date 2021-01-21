 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- Jan. 21
View Comments
PROPERTY TRANSFERS

PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- Jan. 21

{{featured_button_text}}

Colfax County

Lee Mares to Seth Mares – N1/2 N1/2 Sec 1-17-3E $142,000.

Lee Mares to Rachel Mares Madej – Part of S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 36-18-3E $58,000.

Clinton J & Nancy A Faltys, H&W, to Andres Adame Santos & Mitzi Jocelyn Santos Zavaleta, H&W – Part of Lots 5 & 6, Blk 1, Dorsey’s Addn to North Schuyler, City of Schuyler $140,000.

Karen Klug-Frischmeyer & Alden Frischmeyer, W&H, to Ronald K & Joanell M Klug – SE1/4 NW1/4 & NE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 30-17-2E & E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 31-17-2E $92,000.

Sharan Stoltenberg & David Reinecke, W&H; Calvin Stoltenberg & George Stoltenberg to Bk of the Valley – S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 10-17-3E $450,000.

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Old Wilson Church to be demolished
News

Old Wilson Church to be demolished

The Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, formerly known as Wilson Church, near Schuyler, will be demolished in the coming weeks, said C…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: 10 Good Minutes ... with Denise Kracl

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News