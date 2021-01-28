 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- Jan. 28
View Comments
PROPERTY TRANSFERS

PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- Jan. 28

{{featured_button_text}}

Colfax County

Juan Mentado Silverio to Jacobo Ardiano & Esmeralda Ortez, H&W – Part of Lots 3 & 6, Lots 4 & 5, Blk 30, Original Town of Schuyler $85,000.

Richard L Mundil, sgl, to K&L Brass Rail LLC – Lots 18, 19 & 21, Part of Lots 20 & 22, Blk 5, Town of Clarkson, Now City of Clarkson $80,000.

Colfax County, Nebr School District #123 a/k/a Schuyler Community Schools, Colfax County Nebr f/k/a Colfax County, Nebr School District #43 to Jerry J & Rose M Mundil, H&W – NE1/4 Sec 4-17-4E $156,000.

Vicki L Wilke, sgl, to Muhle Properties LLC – S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 29-19-2E; N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 32-19-2E; S1/2 NE1/4, Part of S1/2 NW1/4 E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 32-19-2E; SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 32-19-2E & W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 32-19-2E (Tax Exempt).

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Old Wilson Church to be demolished
News

Old Wilson Church to be demolished

The Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, formerly known as Wilson Church, near Schuyler, will be demolished in the coming weeks, said C…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: 10 Good Minutes ... with Denise Kracl

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News