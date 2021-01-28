PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- Jan. 28

Colfax County
Juan Mentado Silverio to Jacobo Ardiano & Esmeralda Ortez, H&W – Part of Lots 3 & 6, Lots 4 & 5, Blk 30, Original Town of Schuyler $85,000.
Richard L Mundil, sgl, to K&L Brass Rail LLC – Lots 18, 19 & 21, Part of Lots 20 & 22, Blk 5, Town of Clarkson, Now City of Clarkson $80,000.
Colfax County, Nebr School District #123 a/k/a Schuyler Community Schools, Colfax County Nebr f/k/a Colfax County, Nebr School District #43 to Jerry J & Rose M Mundil, H&W – NE1/4 Sec 4-17-4E $156,000.
Vicki L Wilke, sgl, to Muhle Properties LLC – S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 29-19-2E; N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 32-19-2E; S1/2 NE1/4, Part of S1/2 NW1/4 E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 32-19-2E; SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 32-19-2E & W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 32-19-2E (Tax Exempt).
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services