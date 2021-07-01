PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- July 1, 2021

Colfax County
Lee James & Victoria L Faltys, H&W, to Lee James & Victoria L Faltys – NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 19-19-4E (Tax Exempt)
JDR Rentals LLC to Timothy J & Shelly K Noonan, H&W –
Lot 9, Eagle Landing Subdiv, a Subdiv including part of accretion lands to Fractional Sec 27-17-3E $34,000.00
JDR Rentals LLC to Alan J Sucha – Lot 4, Eagle Landing Subdiv, a Subdiv including part of accretion lands to Fractional Sec 27-17-3E $34,000.00
JDR Rentals LLC to Michael W Chatfield – Lot 5, Eagle Landing Subdiv, a Subdiv including part of accretion lands to Fractional Sec 27-17-3E $34,000.00
JDR Rentals LLC to Quentin P Nelson – Lot 6, Eagle Landing Subdiv, a Subdiv including part of accretion lands to Fractional Sec 27-17-3E $34,000.00
JDR Rentals LLC to John D Kracl, sgl and Kodie J Kracl, sgl – Lot 8, Eagle Landing Subdiv, a Subdiv including part of accretion lands to Fractional Sec 27-17-3E $40,000.00
JDR Rentals LLC to Jason G Swanda, sgl and Eve B Kronberg, sgl – Lot 13, Eagle Landing Subdiv, a Subdiv including part of accretion lands to Fractional Sec 27-17-3E $34,000.00
Sharon K Schulz a/k/a Sharon Schulz & Lloyd E Schulz, W&H, and Tonya Cunningham, sgl, to Matthew T Ortmeier – NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 36-19-4E $300,000.00
Jeffrey D Raitt a/k/a Jeff D Raitt & Monique C Raitt, H&W, to Juan P & Anna K Yepez, H&W – Part of N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 28-18-2E $250,000.00
Leon F & Adiar F Muehlich, H&W, to Leon F & Adiar F Muehlich, Co-Trustees or any successor Trustee or Co-Trustee of the Leon & Adiar Muehlich Family Trust – S1/2 NE1/4
Sec 29-18-4E; N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 29-18-4E; Lot 7, Blk C, Parkview Addn, City of Schuyler; W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 27-18-4E; N1/2 NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 27-18-4E; N1/2 SW1/4, S1/2 N1/2 SE1/4 and SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 27-18-4E & Part of NW1/4 Sec 27-18-4E (Tax Exempt)
Arturo Valadez, sgl, to Arturo Valadez, sgl and Mickaela M Vazquez, sgl – Part of SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 16-17-3E $60,000.00
