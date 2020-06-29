PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- July 2

Colfax County
Scott M Petzoldt & Bridgett E Petzoldt a/k/a Bridget E Petzoldt, H&W, to Scott M & Bridgett E Petzoldt, H&W – Lot 5, Lake Socorro Subdiv, 3rd Addn, NE1/4 Sec 27-17-3E (Tax Exempt).
Rose Mary Hulsey, sgl, to Mary K Peschel – Undiv 1/2 Int, Part of Blk 18, Clarkson’s 5th Addn, City of Schuyler $18,000.
Roy R & Jamie L Belina, H&W, to Roy R & Jamie L Belina – S1/2 SW1/4 & W1/2 SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 1-20-3E
Vollbracht’s Inc to William Wenske – Part of SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 17-17-2E $48,000.
Steve J & Brook Tomka, H&W, to Colton D Tomka – NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 33-20-3E (Tax Exempt).
James Musilek, sgl, to M&M Hanson Storage LLC – SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 17-17-2E $91,000.
Myron W & Sherri A Schneider, H&W, to Candido Morales Lopez & Sandra Morales, H&W – Part of W1/2 Court House Square, City of Schuyler $21,000.
Chad & Cynthia Brester, H&W, to Trent M Mastny – Lot 11, Blk 11, Original Town of Howells $110,000.
Trent M Mastny, sgl, to Pinnacle Bk – Lot 11, Blk 11, Town of Howells $93,500.
Anita A Flynn, sgl, to Thomas R & Elizabeth A Faltys, H&W – NE1/4 Sec 22-17-3E & Lot 2, Flynn Minor Subdiv, City of Schuyler $155,000.
Cheryl A Sudbeck f/k/a Cheryl A Chebuhar, sgl, to Chad & Cynthia Brester, H&W – Lot 13 & 14, Blk 3, Original Town, Town of Howells $230,000.
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!