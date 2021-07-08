PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- July 8, 2021

Colfax County
Bryan S & Susan L Becker, H&W, to Robert J & Sharon K Cerv, H&W – Part of Lot 5, All of Lots 6 & 7, Dusatko & Odvarka Addn, City of Clarkson $150,000.00
Geraldine A Means, Trustee of the Geraldine A Means Trust & Verleen K & Rowney V Jensen, W&H, to HC Acres LLC – SW1/4 NW1/4 and W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 15-18-4E $942,000.00
Victor M DeLeon, sgl, to Josue E & Evelin Barahona – Part of Lot 1, Blk 5, Clarkson’s Addn, City of Schuyler $74,000.00
Ralph Kroenke & Mary Mandel, Personal Representative of the Estate of Justina Kroenke, deceased, to James M & Shirley E Kroenke – SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 25-19-2E $300,000.00
Daniel L & Kristin J Clark, H&W, to Andrew D & Lucretia Wasser, H&W – All of Lots 1 & 2, Part of Lot 3, Suchy’s Blk, A Subdiv to the City of Clarkson $30,000.00
