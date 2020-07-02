PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- July 9

Colfax County
Antonio Cabanas, sgl, to Sesilia Cabanas – Part of Lots 20, 21, 22, 23 & 24, Blk 85, Original Town of Schuyler; Lot 4, Blk 7, Hoop’s Addn, City of Schuyler; Lots 5 & 6, Blk 3, Original Town of Schuyler; Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6, Blk 57, Original Town of Schuyler; Lots 23 & 24, Blk 77, Original Town of Schuyler (Tax Exempt).
Paul E & Deanna J Pokorny, H&W, to Linda Koci – SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 9-18-3E $410,000.
Richard W & Melveen A Eaton, H&W, to Amber M & Damein A Ladehoff, W&H – Part of Blk 1, Otradovsky’s Subdiv, Clarkson & Dorsey’s Subdiv, City of Schuyler $90,000.
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services
