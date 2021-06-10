PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- June 10

Colfax County
Village of Leigh to Leigh Community Investments LLC – Lot 10, Park 2nd Addn, Replat of Lot 1, Park Subdiv, Village of Leigh (Tax Exempt).
Dean D & Lana L Bell, H&W, to Adam J Bell – E1/2 SW1/4 Sec 29-18-2E; Part of SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 32-18-2E & Part of SE1/4 Sec 32-18-2E (Tax Exempt).
Dean D & Lana L Bell, H&W, to Eric S Bell – NW1/4 Sec 32-18-2E (Tax Exempt).
Dean D & Lana L Bell, H&W, to April J Myers – N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 31-19-4E (Tax Exempt).
Benjamin C & Cynthia L Tasa, H&W, to Damon J Vogt a/k/a Damon Vogt & Stacey Vogt, H&W – Lot 5, Tasa Addn, being a Replat of Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 & 7, Blk 7, Railroad Addn, Village of Leigh $40,000.
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services