PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- June 3

Colfax County
Shawna Villa, sgl, to Patty J Felipe & Edy Eduardo Cifuentes a/k/a Edy Eduardo Cifuentes Calderon, W&H – Part of Blk 20, Clarkson’s 5th Addn, Schuyler $173,000.
Jason R & Ashley R Mullenhoff, H&W, to Brent Wietfeld – Part of Lot 9, All of Lots 10 & 11, Blk 2, Railroad Addn, Village of Leigh $4,000.
Village of Leigh to Landon J & Michkayla Wietfeld, H&W – Lot 2, Wietfeld-Held Subdiv, part of the NE1/4 of the SW1/4 and part of the SE1/4 of the SW1/4 Sec 18-20-2E (Tax Exempt).
Damon J & Stacey Vogt, H&W, to Landon J & Michkayla Wietfeld, H&W – Lot 2, Wietfeld-Held Subdiv, part of the NE1/4 of the SW1/4 and part of the SE1/4 of the SW1/4 Sec 18-20-2E (Tax Exempt).
Tessa M Shaw, sgl, & Michael Brodie Mackey, sgl, to Shane W Thompson a/k/a Shane Thompson – All of Lots 10 & 11, Part of Lot 12, Blk 7, Railroad Addn, Village of Leigh $206,000.
Carolyn A Kulhanek, sgl, to Jeremy R & Kimberly L Koenig, H&W – All of Lot 3, Part of Lot 2, Blk 36, Town of Howells $168,000.
Matthew M Murren & Amanda R Murran f/k/a Amanda R Woodring, H&W, to Garfield Properties LLC – Lot 5, Blk 8, Original Town of Clarkson $45,000.
Juarez & Teresa Domingo Juarez, H&W, to Baltazar Juarez, sgl, and Lucia Juaquin, sgl – Lot 5, Blk 2, South Schuyler, an Addn to City of Schuyler $45,000.
Kevin M & Leslie A Koliha, H&W, to Brent A Koliha – SE1/4 NW1/4 and the E1/2 SW1/4 Sec 34-18-2E $940,000.
Gordon E & Norma I Fuhr, H&W, to Gordon E Fuhr, Trustee of the Gordon E Fuhr Trust – An undivided ½ interest in N1/2 SE1/4 and the SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 9 & E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 17-20-2E (Tax Exempt).
Edwin J Sayers a/k/a Edwin J Sayers Jr a/k/a Edwin James Sayers & Annette M Sayers, H&W, to Edwin A Sayers, Christopher J Sayers, Kathryn A Baumert & Jessilyn M Sayers, Trustees of the Edwin & Annette Sayers Irrevocable Trust – E1/2 SE1/4 SW1/4 and the W1/2NE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 22-20-2E; W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 35-20-2E; E1/2 se1/4 Sec 15-19-2E & Part of E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 35-20-2E (Tax Exempt).
Home 360 Flooring Company LLC to Leigh Community Investments LLC – Lot 9, Park 2nd Addn, a replat of Lot 1, Park Subdiv, Village of Leigh $10,000.
Kenneth R Bos & Laurie A Vrba-Bos, H&W, to Ryan M Bos – NE1/4 Sec 23-19-2E $180,000.
Ambrose Land Holdings LLC to 11T NE Inc – Lot 2, Blk 12, Railroad Addn, Village of Leigh $25,000.
Jeffrey J Griesman, sgl, to Tyler Woodward, married – Lot 3, Blk 31, City of Howells $25,000.
Mildred L Salak, sgl, by and through her Attorney-In-Fact Wanetta L Steinhoff & Lael W Steinhoff, to Milton Carballo & Beatriz Sotelo, H&W – Lot 3, Blk 7, Lincoln Addn, City of Schuyler & Lot 10, Blk A, Woods Brothers 1st Addn, City of Schuyler $200,000.
Alan L Sucha, Successor Trustee of the Harold F Sucha & Lavonne R Sucha Irrevocable Trust, to Kaleb M & Ann M Sobota, H&W – E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 10-18-2E & NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 10-18-2E $629,000.
