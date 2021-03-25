PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- March 25

Colfax County
Richard L & Gail J Fickle, H&W, to Yonni B Izaguirre – Lot 1, Blk 5, North Schuyler, City of Schuyler $10,000.
Jonathan M Parsons, sgl, to Austin & Amy Bauman, H&W – Lot 4, Blk 4, Lincoln Addn, City of Schuyler $2,000.
Jorge Efrain Perez & Perla Campuzano, H&W, to Esaul De Anda & Clariza C Ixcoy-Perez, H&W – Lot 4, Blk 1, Groat’s Addn, City of Schuyler $20,000.
Marilyn A & Michael E Kluthe, W&H, to Donna E & Gale E Christensen, Trustees of the Donna M Christensen Revocable Trust & Connie L Bean f/k/a Connie L Colyer – Each an undivided ½ interest in W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 24-20-3E (Tax Exempt).
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services