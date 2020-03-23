PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- March 26

Colfax County
Marlon Lugo & Sonia Garcia, H&W, to Sandro Eddy Velasco Diaz – Lot 10, Blk D, North Park 1st Addn, City of Schuyler $5,000.
Candido Morales Lopez & Sandra Morales, H&W, to Juan P Sanchez Ochoa & Zacil Sanchez – Part of the E1/2 Courthouse Square, City of Schuyler $90,000.
Scott Roger & Tammy S Sayers, H&W & Janelle Kay Mizell f/k/a Janelle Kay Bornholdt & Steve Mizell, W&H, to Anthony R & Marchelle A Sayers, H&W – W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 30-19-3E & NE1/4 SW1/4 & N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 25-19-2E $986,000.
Scott Roger & Tammy S Sayers, H&W & Janelle Kay Mizell f/k/a Janelle Kay Bornholdt & Steve Mizell, W&H, to David A & Kathy Janousek, H&W – SE1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 SW1/4 & N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 25-19-2E $307,000.
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services
