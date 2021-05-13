 Skip to main content
PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- May 13
Colfax County

Gregg M & Cindy J Melliger, H&W, to Melliger Farms LLC – NW1/4 Sec 20-17-2E (Tax Exempt).

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

