PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- May 14

Colfax County
Scott E & Jessica Kurpgeweit, H&W, to Dallas P Veik – Lots 5 & 6, Blk 6, Walling’s Addn, Village of Leigh $15,000.
Calvin H & Susan L Fuhr, H&W, to Dustin & Melissa Brabec, H&W – SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 9-20-2E $100,000.
Frank J Vrba, unmarried, to Michael L & Kimberly L Richtig, H&W – SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 35-19-3E $296,000.
HoMe Development LLC to Sue Ann Muehlich – Lot 2, Water Tower Subdiv, 3rd Addn, City of Schuyler $160,000.
Ryan R & Mary E Baumert, H&W, to Baumert Enterprises LLC – Lot 1, Blk 7, Village of Howells; Lot 8, Blk 7, Part of Lot 7, Blk 7, Village of Howells; Lots 2 & 3, Blk 7, Village of Howells; Part of Lot 7, Blk 7, Village Howells (Tax Exempt).
