PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- May 20

Callie K Wright f/k/a Callie K Dieter & Contrell Wright Sr, W&H, to Callie K Wright & Contrell Wright Sr, W&H – Part of Lots 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 & 12, Blk 40, Original Town, now City of Schuyler (Tax Exempt).
Richard R Ladehoff, sgl, to Edgar Maurico Romero & Rosalinda Gomez – Part of Lot 15, Blk 16, Clarkson & Dorsey’s Subdiv, City of Schuyler $25,000.
Martin Divis a/k/a Martin G Divis & Theresa L Divis, H&W, to Martin G & Theresa L Divis, H&W – An undivided ½ interest in SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 33-18-4E (Tax Exempt).
Michael W Kaasch 2nd & Gloria D Kaasch, H&W, to Alfredo Andrade Marin & Belinda Hiracheta, H&W – Lot 4, Blk 10, Clarkson’s Addn a/k/a Clarkson’s 1st Addn, City of Schuyler $125,000.
David A Remter, sgl, to Ryan S & Kristin M Mullenhoff, H&W – An undivided ½ interest in S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 17-19-2E $400,000.
Timothy J & Brooke Wietfeld, H&W, to Rebecca Mercer Neeley – All of Lot 1, Part of Lot 2, Blk 4, Railroad Addn, Village of Leigh $7,000.
Alden Vodehnal a/k/a Alden M Vodehnal & Linda Vodehnal a/k/a Linda S Vodehnal, H&W, to Tyson J Vodehnal – W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 13-20-2E (Tax Exempt).
Alden Vodehnal a/k/a Alden M Vodehnal & Linda Vodehnal a/k/a Linda S Vodehnal, H&W, to Zachary K Vodehnal – N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 21-20-3E (Tax Exempt).
Kaine Muhle a/k/a Kaine K Muhle & Jennifer Muhle a/k/a Jennifer K Muhle, H&W, to Todd A Sebade & Jessica Nower-Sebade, H&W – Part of N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 29-19-2E $100,000.
Herman A & Ila M Krepel, H&W, to Herman A & Ila M Krepel, H&W – Lots 1 & 2, Blk 28, Original Town, Village of Howells (Tax Exempt).
