PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- May 6

Colfax County
Alvin S & Donna J Gall, Trustees of the Alvin S Gall Living Trust & Alvin S & Donna J Gall, Trustees of the Donna J Gall Living Trust, to Alvin S & Donna J Gall, Trustees of the Alvin S & Donna J Gall Revocable Trust – N1/2 SW1/4 and the S1/2 NW1/2 Sec 4-20-3E (Tax Exempt).
Roberto Adame Adame & Esperanza Adame Cuevas, H&W, to Priscila A Olea – Part of Lot 5, Blk 12, Summer & Wright’s Addn, City of Schuyler $155,000.
Randy J & Mary S Kreikemeier, H&W, to Five K Acres LLC – NE1/4 Sec 6-19-4E (Tax Exempt).
Mary S & Randy J Kreikemeier, W&H, to Five K Acres LLC – An undivided 1/5 interest in E1/2 SW1/4 and the S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 10-19-3E- Subject to a Life Estate reserved by Elden R & Ruth M Cech (Tax Exempt).
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services