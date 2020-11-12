 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- Nov. 12
View Comments
PROPERTY TRANSFERS

PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- Nov. 12

{{featured_button_text}}

Colfax County

Curtis & Michelle Cumming, H&W, to Jeremy Schwanebeck – Lots 7 & 8, Blk 8, Village of Rogers $20,000.

Donald Kracl to Eldon & Linda A Theilen, H&W – Lot 8, Blk 2, South Schuyler Addn, City of Schuyler $189,000.

Gary J & Carla Krula, H&W, to Tyler J Morton – Lot 4, Blk 1, Dickey’s Addn, Village of Howells $47,000.

Luis F Raya, sgl, to Jesus D Zuniga & Carolina Magana a/k/a Cardina Magana Aguilar, H&W – Part of Lot 3 & Lot 4, Blk 24, Clarkson’s 1st Addn, City of Schuyler $93,000.

Keith L & Deborah L Vacha, H&W, Laurel J & William J Lennemann, W&H, Scott J & Barbara K Vacha, H&W, Gregory P & Victoria E Vacha, H&W, to Scott J Vacha, married – Part of NE1/4 Sec 17-20-2E (Tax Exempt).

Keith L & Deborah L Vacha, H&W, Laurel J & William J Lennemann, W&H, Scott J & Barbara K Vacha, H&W, Gregory P & Victoria E Vacha, H&W, to Laurel J Lennemann, married – Part of NE1/4 Sec 17-20-2E (Tax Exempt).

Keith L & Deborah L Vacha, H&W, Laurel J & William J Lennemann, W&H, Scott J & Barbara K Vacha, H&W, Gregory P & Victoria E Vacha, H&W, to Keith L Vacha, married – NE1/4 NW1/4 & Part of NE1/4 Sec 17-20-2E (Tax Exempt).

Keith L & Deborah L Vacha, H&W, Laurel J & William J Lennemann, W&H, Scott J & Barbara K Vacha, H&W, Gregory P & Victoria E Vacha, H&W, to Gregory P Vacha, married – Part of NE1/4 Sec 17-20-2E (Tax Exempt).

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
New sheriff's deputy appointed
News

New sheriff's deputy appointed

New Colfax County Sheriff Deputy Cody Parker was working as a hired hand on ranches and farms when he got offered a job as a deputy in Dundy County.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: 10 Good Minutes ... with Denise Kracl

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News