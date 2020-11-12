PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- Nov. 12

Colfax County
Curtis & Michelle Cumming, H&W, to Jeremy Schwanebeck – Lots 7 & 8, Blk 8, Village of Rogers $20,000.
Donald Kracl to Eldon & Linda A Theilen, H&W – Lot 8, Blk 2, South Schuyler Addn, City of Schuyler $189,000.
Gary J & Carla Krula, H&W, to Tyler J Morton – Lot 4, Blk 1, Dickey’s Addn, Village of Howells $47,000.
Luis F Raya, sgl, to Jesus D Zuniga & Carolina Magana a/k/a Cardina Magana Aguilar, H&W – Part of Lot 3 & Lot 4, Blk 24, Clarkson’s 1st Addn, City of Schuyler $93,000.
Keith L & Deborah L Vacha, H&W, Laurel J & William J Lennemann, W&H, Scott J & Barbara K Vacha, H&W, Gregory P & Victoria E Vacha, H&W, to Scott J Vacha, married – Part of NE1/4 Sec 17-20-2E (Tax Exempt).
Keith L & Deborah L Vacha, H&W, Laurel J & William J Lennemann, W&H, Scott J & Barbara K Vacha, H&W, Gregory P & Victoria E Vacha, H&W, to Laurel J Lennemann, married – Part of NE1/4 Sec 17-20-2E (Tax Exempt).
Keith L & Deborah L Vacha, H&W, Laurel J & William J Lennemann, W&H, Scott J & Barbara K Vacha, H&W, Gregory P & Victoria E Vacha, H&W, to Keith L Vacha, married – NE1/4 NW1/4 & Part of NE1/4 Sec 17-20-2E (Tax Exempt).
Keith L & Deborah L Vacha, H&W, Laurel J & William J Lennemann, W&H, Scott J & Barbara K Vacha, H&W, Gregory P & Victoria E Vacha, H&W, to Gregory P Vacha, married – Part of NE1/4 Sec 17-20-2E (Tax Exempt).
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services
