PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- Nov. 26

Colfax County
Schuyler Community Development Agency of the City of Schuyler to Granville Custom Homes Inc – Lot 16, Water Tower Subdiv, City of Schuyler (Tax Exempt).
Paul W & Monica B Hull, H&W, to Nadia G Morales – Lot 7, Blk B, Northview Addn, City of Schuyler $190,000.
Heidi A Hamilton & Marsha Polys to Pinnacle GC Inc – Part of NW1/4 Sec 34-18-3E $55,000.
Jason R & Ashley R Mullenhoff, H&W, to Michael J & Sandra K McMullin – Lots 12 & 13, Blk 2, Railroad Addn, Village of Leigh $63,000.
Michael J & Sandra K McMullin, H&W, to Jason R & Ashley R Mullenhoff – Part of Lot 9, Lots 10 & 11, Blk 2, Railroad Addn, Village of Leigh $4,000.
Milo F Brichacek, sgl, to Milo F Brichacek – SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 29-19-3E (Tax Exempt).
CSNJ Properties LLC to Clay Hills Ag LLC – NW1/4 Sec 20-17-2E $1,100,000.
Edgar Alarcon Velez & Adriana Alarcon, H&W, to Mario Marino – Part of Lots 1 & 2, Blk 33, Clarkson’s 1st Addn, City of Schuyler $75,000.
