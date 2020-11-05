 Skip to main content
PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- Nov. 5
PROPERTY TRANSFERS

PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- Nov. 5

Colfax County

Keith L & Deborah L Vacha, H&W, Laurel J & William J Lennemann, W&H, Scott J & Barbara K Vacha, H&W, Gregory P & Victoria E Vacha, H&W, to Keith L Vacha, Laurel J Lennemann, Scott J Vacha & Gregory P Vacha – NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 17-20-2E (Tax Exempt).

Keith L & Deborah L Vacha, H&W, Laurel J & William J Lennemann, W&H, Scott J & Barbara K Vacha, H&W, Gregory P & Victoria E vacha, H&W, to Keith L & Deborah L Vacha, H&W – NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 17-20-2E $23,000.

Franklin Eckstein, sgl, to MY&J Construction LLC – Part of Blk 1, Otradovsky’s Subdiv of Blk 18, Clarkson & Dorsey’s Subdiv, Parts of Sec 10 & 11-17-3E $19,000.

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

