PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- Oct. 1

Colfax County
Joshua & Kristie Burnett, H&W, to Steven G & Audrey J Willis, married – Lot 2, Lake Socorro Subdiv 2nd Addn $300,000.
Marvin E Sidel, sgl, Marvin E & Jeanne Sidel, H&W, Marti J & Teresa Sidel, H&W, Marlys J Sobota, sgl, Marci A & Jeff Romshek, W&H, to Jason Divis – Lots 1,2 3, 4, 5 & 6, Blk 4, Original Town of Richland $25,000.
David J Groulik, sgl, to Veronica Cervantes Perez – Lot 2 & Part of Lot 3, Blk 13, Clarkson’s 1st Addn, City of Cols $124,000.
Kelly J & Kenneth D Lueders, married, to Randy L & Theresa M Ruth – SE1/4 NE1/4 & NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 31-20-3E $200,000.
Jill M Hansen, sgl, to Daniel E & Sally Jo Jakub, H&W – Lot 105, Indian Heights Subdiv, Part of Sec 35-18-3E & Undive 1/4 Int, Lots 17, 18, 19 & 20, Indian Heights Subdiv, Part of Sec 35-18-3E $170,000.
Clinton J & Amy Didier, H&W, to Nicholas A Brichacek – Lot 10, Blk 2, Lincoln Addn, City of Schuyler $120,000.
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services
