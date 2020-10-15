 Skip to main content
PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- Oct. 15
PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- Oct. 15

Colfax County

Maria Guadalupe Hernandez, sgl, to Carlos Manuel Velasquez – Lots 19 & 20, Blk 95, City of Schuyler $117,000.

Schuyler Community Development Agency of the City of Schuyler to Schuyler Treats LLC – Lot 1, Water Tower Subdiv, City of Schuyler (Tax Exempt) .

Brenda A & Timothy L Dolezal, W&H & Brian C Gaughen, sgl, to Leslie G & Fredy A Guzman, W&H – Part of Blk 13, Clarkson & Dorsey’s Addn, City of Schuyler $24,000.

Lorraine L & Larry M Vacha, W&H, Linda K Prokopec & Janet L Stockamp to Ryan D & Makayla L Kumpf, H&W – Part of Lots 5, 6 & 7, Blk 16, City of Clarkson $79,000.

Margaret A Hoult, sgl, to Sindelar Land & Cattle Co LLC – Lot 4, Blk 9, Village of Howells $60,000.

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

