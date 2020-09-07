PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- Sept. 10

Colfax County
Calvin D & Laurie D Urban, H&W, to Calvin D Urban – SE1/4 Sec 28-20-2E; NW1/4 & N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 33-20-2E; NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 33-20-2E; E1/2 SE1/4 & SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 33-20-2; E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 33-20-2E; W1/2 W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 33-20-2E; E1/2 E1/2 W1/2 NE1/4 & W1/2 E1/2 W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 33-20-3E (Tax Exempt).
Schuyler Lumber Co Inc to Luzviminda C McKitrick – Lot 8, Kehrli Subdiv, City of Schuyler, Part of Blk 4, Clarkson & Dorsey’s Subdiv Sec 10 & 11-17-3E $20,000.
Jesus Martinez & Martha F Gonzalez De Martinez, H&W, to Desli N Lopez Ardiano & Susana Ardiano, daughter & mother – Lot 19 & Part of Lot 20, Blk 97, City of Schuyler $71,000.
Chris L Clausen & Lisa M Clausen, H&W, to Steven M & Carrie A Kucirek – Lot 3, Lake Socorro Subdiv, 3rd Addn, NE1/4 Sec 27-17-3E $290,000.
