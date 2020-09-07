 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- Sept. 10
View Comments
PROPERTY TRANSFERS

PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- Sept. 10

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Colfax County

Calvin D & Laurie D Urban, H&W, to Calvin D Urban – SE1/4 Sec 28-20-2E; NW1/4 & N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 33-20-2E; NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 33-20-2E; E1/2 SE1/4 & SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 33-20-2; E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 33-20-2E; W1/2 W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 33-20-2E; E1/2 E1/2 W1/2 NE1/4 & W1/2 E1/2 W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 33-20-3E (Tax Exempt).

Schuyler Lumber Co Inc to Luzviminda C McKitrick – Lot 8, Kehrli Subdiv, City of Schuyler, Part of Blk 4, Clarkson & Dorsey’s Subdiv Sec 10 & 11-17-3E $20,000.

Jesus Martinez & Martha F Gonzalez De Martinez, H&W, to Desli N Lopez Ardiano & Susana Ardiano, daughter & mother – Lot 19 & Part of Lot 20, Blk 97, City of Schuyler $71,000.

Chris L Clausen & Lisa M Clausen, H&W, to Steven M & Carrie A Kucirek – Lot 3, Lake Socorro Subdiv, 3rd Addn, NE1/4 Sec 27-17-3E $290,000.

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dairy Queen coming to Schuyler
News

Dairy Queen coming to Schuyler

  • Updated

Last December, Steve Avery recalled a mutual friend stopping by his office with some news – Schuyler was looking for a restaurant.

+3
Crop scouting team takes state
News

Crop scouting team takes state

The secret to winning the state’s crop scouting contest seven years in a row? Hard work and teamwork, according to Logan Nelson, who has been …

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: 10 Good Minutes ... with Denise Kracl

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News