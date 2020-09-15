PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- Sept. 17

Colfax County
Matthew A & Carrie A Beacom, H&W, to Joseph E & Marilyn R Sindelar, married – Lot 15, Lake Socorro Subdiv, 2nd Addn, NE1/4 Sec 27-17-3E $295,000.
Guadalupe Marino, sgl, to Alicia Dimas Ceja & Cecilio D Castillo Cob, W&H – Part of Lot 13, Lots 14 & 15, & Part of Lot 16, Blk 7, M.B. Hoxie’s Addn, City of Schuyler $118,000.
Lance J & Ashley M Cech, H&W, to Bernadette J & Kathryn L Dean, daughter & mother – Lot 1, Blk 9, Original Town, Village of Howells $9,000.
Dorothy M Jedlicka to Schuyler Coop Association – Parts of Blk 17, Clarkson’s 5th Addn, City of Schuyler $230,000.
Kevin M & Christine Meyer, H&W, Matthew J & Heather Meyer, H&W, to JDE Rentals LLC – Part of Sec 27-17-3E (Tax Exempt).
Glenn D Meyer, sgl, Michael J & Sharon A Meyer, H&W, to JDE Rentals LLC – Part of Sec 27-17-3E $425,000.
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services
