 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- Sept. 17
View Comments
PROPERTY TRANSFERS

PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- Sept. 17

{{featured_button_text}}

Colfax County

Matthew A & Carrie A Beacom, H&W, to Joseph E & Marilyn R Sindelar, married – Lot 15, Lake Socorro Subdiv, 2nd Addn, NE1/4 Sec 27-17-3E $295,000.

Guadalupe Marino, sgl, to Alicia Dimas Ceja & Cecilio D Castillo Cob, W&H – Part of Lot 13, Lots 14 & 15, & Part of Lot 16, Blk 7, M.B. Hoxie’s Addn, City of Schuyler $118,000.

Lance J & Ashley M Cech, H&W, to Bernadette J & Kathryn L Dean, daughter & mother – Lot 1, Blk 9, Original Town, Village of Howells $9,000.

Dorothy M Jedlicka to Schuyler Coop Association – Parts of Blk 17, Clarkson’s 5th Addn, City of Schuyler $230,000.

Kevin M & Christine Meyer, H&W, Matthew J & Heather Meyer, H&W, to JDE Rentals LLC – Part of Sec 27-17-3E (Tax Exempt).

Glenn D Meyer, sgl, Michael J & Sharon A Meyer, H&W, to JDE Rentals LLC – Part of Sec 27-17-3E $425,000.

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dairy Queen coming to Schuyler
News

Dairy Queen coming to Schuyler

  • Updated

Last December, Steve Avery recalled a mutual friend stopping by his office with some news – Schuyler was looking for a restaurant.

Youth
News

Youth

  • Updated

Paez Receives Neuhaus Scholarship

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: 10 Good Minutes ... with Denise Kracl

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News