PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- Sept. 24
PROPERTY TRANSFERS -- Sept. 24

Colfax County

David J & Barbara L Doernemann, H&W, James A & Shelley A Doernemann, H&W, to James A & Shelley Doernemann, H&W – Part of Outlot G, City of Clarkson $95,000.

Heidi A Hamilton, married, to Benedictine Mission House – Part of N1/2 NW1/4 Sec 26-18-3E $78,000.

Heath & Michele Clausen, H&W, to Charmayne Brabec, sgl – Lot 4, Staab’s Addn, Village of Leigh $8,000.

Timothy Blake, Michael Lewis & Paul Draper to Manuel Acosta, Joel Alfonso & Marco Chopin – Part of Blk 48, Clarkson’s 4th Addn, City of Schuyler (Tax Exempt).

Michael F & Patricia K Recker, H&W, to Thomas H Guenther – Lot 8, CBK Subdiv of Lot 8, Brodecky’s Addn, Village of Howells $130,000.

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

