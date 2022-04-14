PROPERTY TRANSFERS - April 14

Colfax County
Rodriguez, Antonio & Rodriguez, Cecilia, H&W, to Corona, Efrain & Corona, Beatriz, H&W - Lot 6, 7 In Block A, Parkview Add of Schuyler $205,000
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services
The range where the Schuyler Police Department practices marksmanship and other tactical exercises was recently updated. The range originally …
Colfax County residents can now opt in to receive emergency alerts and communication on their phones.
For over 100 years, Sertoma has strived to embody and inspire their namesake, “Service to Mankind."
The Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce and Schuyler Community Development recently announced the America’s Pathway project; a fundraiser and be…
The Schuyler City Planning Commission is more strictly enforcing zoning and occupation codes related to garages being used as dwellings.
Service members returning home from the Vietnam War, which lasted from 1964-1973, were treated poorly – sometimes even being spat on or otherw…
The 2022 legislative session is winding down with just four more days left at the time of this publication. All three of this year’s mid-bienn…
April 2-8 is Week of the Young Child in Schuyler.
Clarkson Bancshares, LLC, a holding company headquartered in Clarkson, today announced that it has reached an agreement with Clarkson Manageme…
