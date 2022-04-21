PROPERTY TRANSFERS - April 21

Colfax County

Happ, Terry & Happ, Sharon, H&W, Melcher, Karen E., Sgl., to Moran, Jacqueline - Lot 22 In Block 4, Lincoln Add of Schuyler $83,000

Jindra, Kenneth & Jindra, Janeen, H&W, to Cinfel, Travis & Cinfel, Mary, H&W - PT Lot G Outlots A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I of Clarkson $140,000

Hernandez, Jose II, Sgl., to MERS (Plains Commerce Bank) - PT Lot 4 In Block 5, Lincoln Add of Schuyler $78,551

Mundil, Richard L., Sgl. to Guenther, Jacqueline - Lot 14 In Block 5, Orig Town of Clarkson $15,000

Chastain, David R., Trustee, Chastain, Mary Lou Rev Trust, to AJK Properties LLC - 35-17-02 PT N 1/2 SW 1/4 $72,000

Benesch, Cody J. to Hernandez, Jose II - PT Lot 4 In Block 5, Lincoln Add of Schuyler $80,000

Rodriguez, Antonio & Rodriguez, Cecilia, H&W, to Castro, Kenneth O. - Lot 1 In Block 40, Clarkson 1st Add of Schuyler $70,000

Hegemann, Bradley J. to Eight 8 Bar & Grill LLC - Lot 4, 5 In Block 7, Orig Town of Howells (Tax Exempt)

City of Schuyler Nebraska, Department of Utilities to Valley Drive Properties LLC - Lot 11, 14 In Block 3, Water Tower Sub 2nd Add of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Village of Howells to Bayer, Jamie C. - Lot 2, 3 In Block 1, Park 2nd Add of Howells (Tax Exempt)

Federal Ag Mortgage Corporation to Yindrick, Todd - 05-14-03 PT NE 1/4 & PT E 1/2 NW 1/4; Section 5, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska

Union Bank & Trust Company to Reznicek, David & Reznicek, Sonya R. - 14-13-01 PT NW 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 14, Township 13 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

