PROPERTY TRANSFERS - April 28

Colfax County
Folken, Charles L. & Folken, Susan K., H&W, to Folken, Justin C. & Folken, Megan J., H&W, - 14-19-02 NW 1/4 $1,302,000
Lingemann, William & Lingemann, Carol, H&W, to Folken, Charles L. & Folken, Susan K., H&W, - 14-19-02 NW 1/4 $1,360,000
Jakub, Sally Jo, to Jakub, Sally J., Jakub, Sally J. Revocable Trust - 35-18-03; 35-18-03; Lot 105 Indian Heights (Replat) 35-18-3 of Rural, Colfax County Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Konicek, Joseph R. & Konicek, Toni J. to Wurdeman, Judith A., Konicek, Jane, Konicek, Jane M. - 03-19-03 SE 1/4 $275,000
Peschel, Mary K. to Connealy, Karen N. - Block PT 18, Clarkson 5th Add of Schuyler $50,000
