PROPERTY TRANSFERS - August 11

Colfax County
Littelman, Roger & Littelman, Margean, H&W, to Graybill, Kaylee - Lot 3 And Pt Lot 2 Roubinek Add of Clarkson $75,000
Nelson, Quentin, Sgl., Nelson-Phillips, Juanita & Phillips, Chuck, W&H, Nelson, Curtis, Nelson, George, Nelson & Tamara, Nelson, H&W, Shane, Nelson, Marylee, Sgl., Janousek, Beckie & Janousek, Dale, W&H to TBM Family LLC - Pt Lot 5, 6 In Block 3, Clarkson 1st Add of Schuyler, Block Pt 115, Clarkson 3rd Add of Schuyler, Lot 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 And Pt Lot 12 In Block 25, Orig Town of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)
Dowd Grain Company Inc. to Shelby Lumber Company Inc. - Lot 1 In Block A, North Park 1st Add of Schuyler $24,000
Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services