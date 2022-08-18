PROPERTY TRANSFERS - August 18

Colfax County
Faltys, Debra Kay, Healy, Susan R., & Healy, Robert M., W&H, Zima, Scott G., to Legler, Luetta R. & Legler, Paul A. - Lot 8 In Block B, Northview Add Replat of Schuyler $340,000
Kroeger Management LLC to Kroeger Investment LLC - PT Lot 1, 2, 3 In Block 80, Orig Town of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)
Mullenhoff, Carolee, Sgl., to McMullin, Michael J. & McMullin, Sandra K., H&W - 19-20-02 PT NE 1/4 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)
Friesen, Jason N. & Friesen, Aubrie, H&W, to Mateos, Leslie Garcia - Lot 1 In Block D, Parkview Add of Schuyler $258,000
Miller, Andrew P. & Miller, Carie C., H&W, to Vrooman, Cheryl - 30-18-04 PT NE 1/4 SE 1/4 $124,000
Brichacek, Stanley J. & Brichacek, Sandra A., H&W, to Brichacek, Stanley J., Trustee, Brichacek, Sandra A., Trustee, Brichacek, Stanley J. And Sandra A. Living Trust - 15-19-03 E1/2 W 1/2 SE 1/4, 27-19-03 SE 1/4 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)
People are also reading…
Charipar, Darlene M., Sgl., to Charipar, Darlene, Trustee, Charipar, Darlene M. Trust - 08-20-02 E 1/2 NW 1/4, PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4, SW 1/4 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)
Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services