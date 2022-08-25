PROPERTY TRANSFERS - August 25

Colfax County
Moore, Keith J., Sgl., to Del Millanadame, Concepcion, Sgl., & Andel, Ryan J., Sr., Sgl., - Block 5, Sumner & Wright Add of Schuyler $1,000
Eisenmann, Kenneth D. & Eisenmann, Janet L., H&W, to Eisenmann, Kenneth D. & Eisenmann, Janet L. - 32-20-02 E 1/2 SW 1/4, PT W 1/2 SW 1/4, 33-20-02 SE 1/4 SW 1/4, 32-20-02 W 1/2 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)
Franzluebbers, David & Franzluebbers, Luann, H&W, to Franzluebbers, David & Franzluebbers, Luann - 24-20-04 PT E 1/2 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)
Anderson, William R., Aka-Anderson, Robert & Anderson, Kimberly S., H&W, to Anderson, William R. & Anderson, Kimberly S. - 25-20-04 PT W 1/2 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)
Sobota, Jonathon D. & Sobota, Cherie R., H&W, to Eikmeier, Luke & Eikmeier, Amy, H&W - 10-19-04 PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4 $325,000
People are also reading…
Welch, Claudia M., to Velez, Irene & Velez Peralta, Oscar, W&H - Lot 3, 4 In Block 9, North Schuyler of Schuyler $170,000
McMullin, Michael J. & McMullin, Sandra K., H&W, to Fischer, Cole & Fischer, Justine, H&W - 19-20-02 PT NE 1/4 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)
Bahns, Darrell A. & Bahns, Laura A., H&W, to Leigh Fire Protection District - PT Lot 9 Warehouse Lots of Leigh $2,000
Bel Fury Investment Group LLC to Hollatz, Richard & Hollatz, Deanna, H&W - PT Lot 7 Western Trust and Security Co Add of Leigh $92,000
Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services