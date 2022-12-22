 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - December 22

Columbus Credit Services

Colfax CountyKallweit, Marcy M., Sgl., to Klug, Gregory J. & Klug, Sharon K., H&W—08-17-02 PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4 $8,000

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services

