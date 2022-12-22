PROPERTY TRANSFERS - December 22

Colfax CountyKallweit, Marcy M., Sgl., to Klug, Gregory J. & Klug, Sharon K., H&W—08-17-02 PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4 $8,000
Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services
Colfax CountyKallweit, Marcy M., Sgl., to Klug, Gregory J. & Klug, Sharon K., H&W—08-17-02 PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4 $8,000
Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services
Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A fatality has been reported after a car accident in Colfax County last week.
Previously a male-dominated profession, funeral directors work behind the scenes to ensure a loved one’s funeral is run smoothly. At Svoboda F…
Bells rang, people sang and a particular hunchback found his way in the world in Schuyler Central High School's One Act performance of "The Hu…
Turning left as you enter Chichihualco Supermarket used to lead you to a small alcove filled with boxes and window displays. Now, one is greet…
Colfax CountySchool District No 39, Leigh Community School District No 039 to Community Property Solutions LLC—18-20-02 PT E 1/2 SE 1/4 Lot 5 …
When the weather outside is frightful and children decide it's time to burn off some of the steam they've spent all day building up, parents m…
The familiar ding of the Salvation Army Kettle Drive bell ringers signal the beginning of the Christmas season. In Schuyler, they are all volu…
Safety is the key concern for parents when it comes to their children. Safety at home, on the street, and even at school are paramount to many…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.