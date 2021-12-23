 Skip to main content
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - December 23

ARL Credit Services
ARL CREDIT SERVICES, COURTESY PHOTO

Colfax County

Zachary E & Cailey R Noonan, H&W, to Paulina Medina – Lots 1, 2 & 3, Blk 4, M.B. Hoxie’s Addn, City of Schuyler $167,000

Denise K Miller, sgl, to Denise K Miller, Trustee of Denise K Miller Living Trust – W1/2 NE1/4 NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 1-19-3E (Tax Exempt)

Denise K Miller, sgl, to Denise K Miller, Trustee of Denise K Miller Living Trust – An undivided ½ interest in SE1/4 NE1/4 S1/2 NE1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 SE1/4 SW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 25-20-3E (Tax Exempt)

Francis J & Sally E Baumert, H&W, to Francis J & Sally E Baumert, Trustees of the Francis J & Sally E Baumert Revocable Trust – Part of Lot 2, Blk 42, Town of Howells (Tax Exempt)

Richard Edwin Davis & Kathleen Ballenger, H&W and Mark A Davis, sgl, to Diane Castile & Dakota T Castile – SE1/4 Sec 30-17-3E & SW1/4 Sec 29-17-3E $50,000

Bk of the Valley to Home 360 Flooring Co LLC – Lot 1, Tasa Addn being a Replat of Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 & 7, Blk 7, Railroad Addn, Village of Leigh 

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

