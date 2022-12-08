 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - December 8

Columbus Credit Services

Colfax CountySchool District No 39, Leigh Community School District No 039 to Community Property Solutions LLC—18-20-02 PT E 1/2 SE 1/4 Lot 5 And Pt Lot 6, 7 In Block 15, Orig Town of Leigh, Outlot Pt E Outlots A, B, C, D, E of Leigh (Tax Exempt)

Vrba, Frank R. & Vrba, Cindy, H&W, and Seda, Roberta & Seda, Mike, W&H, to Belina, Paul D. & Belina, Barbara J., H&W—35-19-03 N 1/2 NE 1/4 $382,000

Jorgensen, Victoria A., Trustee, Jorgensen, Victoria A. Rev. Living Trust, to Belina, Paul D. & Belina, Barbara J., H&W 35-19-03 N 1/2 NE 1/4 $191,000

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services

