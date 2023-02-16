Colfax County
Ruth, Randy L., Co-Trustee, Ruth, Theresa M., Co-Trustee, Ruth, R & T Family Trust, to Steffensmeier, Alexander M. 31-20-03 SE 1/4 NE 1/4 $340,000
Harms, Leonard T. & Harms, Theresa H., H&W, to Harms, Daniel G. - 25-19-04 NE 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)
Clark, Jade M., Sgl., to Monterroso, Blanca, Sgl. - Lot 1 In Block 18, Orig Town of Clarkson $50,000
Vanicek, Leonard E., Trustee, Vanicek, Alice B., Trustee, Vanicek Living Trust to Vanicek, Joseph L., Vanicek Living Trust - 31-19-03 W 1/2 NW 1/4, SE 1/4 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)
Havel, Leonard J. & Havel, Marilyn C., to Havel, Leonard J. Rev. Trust, Havel, Marilyn C. Rev Trust, Havel, Leonard J., Trustee, Havel, Marilyn C., Trustee - 22-17-03 (Tax Exempt)
People are also reading…
Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services