Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - February 3

ARL Credit Services
ARL CREDIT SERVICES, COURTESY PHOTO

Colfax County

Fields, Cecil D. & Lorine L., H&W to Labenz, Gregory K., Sgl - Lot 1 In Block 1, Hespe Sub PT Outlots A & E of Leigh; Block A, Outlots A, B, C, D, E Of Leigh $135,000

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

