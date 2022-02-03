PROPERTY TRANSFERS - February 3

Colfax County
Fields, Cecil D. & Lorine L., H&W to Labenz, Gregory K., Sgl - Lot 1 In Block 1, Hespe Sub PT Outlots A & E of Leigh; Block A, Outlots A, B, C, D, E Of Leigh $135,000
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services
Colfax County
Editor’s note: KJ Colvin, the City of Schuyler’s new manager for parks and streets, started in his new position earlier this month. The Schuyl…
A Schuyler Police officer is still recovering from an alleged assault over Christmas weekend.
What is in our future? This is something that we look at as we review our year end goals and accomplishments and set strategic plans in place …
With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Colfax County, there are a variety of places for people to get tested and get vaccinated.
The City of Schuyler appears to finally be moving forward with plans to renovate and add onto the Schuyler Police Department station.
Laughs and cheers filled the Oak Ballroom in Schuyler during the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Chamber Recognition Nite held Jan. 15.
Colfax County
A Rogers couple who started out selling extra produce from their garden is now experiencing an expansion in their business, Beavers Produce.
Economic development is a term that gets talked about a lot, but what does it mean to us in Schuyler and how does it impact our lives?
